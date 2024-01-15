National level hockey stadium in Kailash village complete and will be inaugurated soon: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar visited Kailash village in Karnal on Sunday to inspect the newly constructed national-level hockey stadium and said that it will be inaugurated soon.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the hockey players and encouraged them to train hard and bring laurels to the state and the country. He also said that the Haryana government is committed to promoting sports and providing modern facilities to the players.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL, Anish Yadav stated on this occasion that sports infrastructure is rapidly developing in the city as part of the Smart City Mission. With these facilities, the players here will be able to hone their skills in their city. One of these sports facilities, a national-level hockey stadium in Kailash village, is nearly finished and is expected to be open soon.

He stated that the stadium is built on 6.5 acres of land and costs around Rs 18.27 crore. The stadium has been built as per the standards of the International Federation of Hockey and is equipped with modern and foreign technology including an astroturf, 72 LED lights, a large LED scoreboard, a 400 kV transformer and a 160 KV generator has also been arranged.

The hockey stadium can accommodate both day and night matches. It has three

galleries and can hold up to 600 people.