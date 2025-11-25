National Jal Sanchay Award winner Khandwa tops MP’s Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan

Bhopal: Having already set a national benchmark in water conservation, Madhya Pradesh Khandwa district once again proved its leadership by emerging as the top performer in the state on Monday under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan 2025. The district’s sustained and large-scale interventions in water conservation have not only earned national recognition but also placed it at the forefront of the state’s flagship campaign.

Earlier, the district was awarded first prize at the national level in the West Zone last week under Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan 1.0. The honour was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, who felicitated District Collector Rishav Gupta and Chief Executive Officer, Zila Panchayat Dr Nagarjun B. Gowda, and presented a Rs 2 crore award to the district. Khandwa successfully created and repaired 1.29 lakh water conservation structures within one year, a record-breaking achievement that was verified by the Government of India through comprehensive field and desk validation.

Further strengthening its credentials, Kaweshwar Gram Panchayat of Khandwa secured the second position nationally among panchayats in the 6th National Water Awards, showcasing exemplary grassroots participation in sustainable water management.

During the state-level Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, the district created 1,808 farm ponds, constructed over 7,500 dug-well recharge structures, and developed 28 Amrit Sarovars, enabling improved groundwater recharge across large rural pockets.

These efforts were formally acknowledged when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, at a ceremony held in Bhopal on Monday, felicitated the Collector and CEO and commended Khandwa’s exceptional contribution to water conservation.

Significantly, despite a decline of around 18.4 per cent in rainfall, Khandwa recorded a groundwater level improvement of about 2.3 per cent. This reflects an almost 20 per cent rise in recharge efficiency, underscoring that the gains were driven by scientific planning and strong implementation rather than favourable rainfall.

Officials credited the district’s success to the strategic guidance of the Collector, systematic execution by the administration, and the tireless efforts of field staff, panchayats and local communities.