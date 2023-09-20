National hypertension measures key to BP control in adults: WHO

About 4 out of every 5 people having hypertension are not adequately treated, according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nearly 76 million hypertension-related deaths could be averted between now and 2050, if countries scaled up treatment coverage, the report detailing devastating impacts of hypertension said.

The improved coverage could further prevent 120 million strokes, 79 million heart attacks, and 17 million cases of heart failure in the same time period, the report said.

Affecting 1 in 3 adults worldwide, hypertension, or high blood pressure, is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’.

“(This is because) its symptoms are often unnoticeable until it has already caused significant damage to the heart, blood vessels, and other organs,” said Ajay Kaul, chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital Noida.

The report said that people living with hypertension - blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher or taking medication for hypertension - doubled between 1990 and 2019, from 650 million to 1.3 billion.

It went on to say that nearly half of people with hypertension globally are currently unaware of their condition, with more than three-quarters of adults with hypertension living in low- and middle-income countries.

“People may have high blood pressure for years without knowing it, which can lead to serious health complications,” said Kaul.

“It catches people unawares and has proven to be one of the most common causes of mortality and morbidity in India and worldwide,” said Viveka Kumar, principal director & chief of Cath Labs, Pan Max - Cardiac Sciences.

Salt intake is an important factor that heightens hypertension risk, even as lack of physical activity, family history of hypertension, external stress and obesity, along with high alcohol consumption, are major contributors towards developing the condition.

“Indian foods and food habits include high amount of salt, almost 10 times higher than that recommended by WHO,” said Kumar.

The report acknowledged the efforts of more than 40 low and middle-income countries, including India, Bangladesh, Cuba and Sri Lanka, which have strengthened their hypertension care, enrolling more than 17 million people into treatment programmes.

The report is being launched during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly which addresses progress for the Sustainable Development Goals.