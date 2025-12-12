National honour for MP Poorv Kshetra Power Discom’s AI-driven innovation

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company has earned national recognition at the first National AI/ML-based Power Distribution Conference, recently organised by the Union Ministry of Power in New Delhi.

The company secured the second prize at the national level for its innovative project, “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-Driven Consumer Indexing for Distribution Utilities System.”

At a felicitation ceremony held on Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Jabalpur, Managing Director Anay Dwivedi presented silver medals and commendation certificates to the officers and engineers associated with the project. Dwivedi said the achievement reflects the team’s technical excellence, commitment to innovation and resilience in challenging circumstances. He added that the recognition brings pride not only to the company but also to Madhya Pradesh.

The concept, developed under the leadership of Additional Chief General Manager Vivek Chandra, received praise from experts across the country for its technical depth, innovation and relevance to the power distribution sector.