National Highway 10 to Sikkim opens after 6 days

Darjeeling: After six days of shut down for vehicular traffic, the National Highway 10 finally opened up on Sunday. Vehicles started plying on this lifeline connecting Sikkim to Siliguri, from around noon.

On August 12, The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), in charge of the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, has notified the closure of traffic movement from Coronation bridge (0 km) to Chitrey (km 30) from 8 pm of August 12 till August 15 due to “safety considerations.” The closure was further extended on August 16 also with rock falls continuing.

However with weather conditions improving considerably and repair work by NHIDCL at 29th Mile and Selfie Danra the NH10 was finally opened to traffic on Sunday noon.

In another development it was reported that helicopter services between Bagdogra and Gangtok (Burtuk Heliport) are to resume in a day or two. The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Helicopter service will operate four services.

From Gangtok there will be two services at 9.35 am and 12.25 pm. From Bagdogra the services are at 10.40 am and 1.30 pm. The duration of the flight is 35 minutes. Flight will Operate Subject to Weather Conditions

Meanwhile Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on Saturday had visited the landslide-affected stretches along NH-10, including Bhasua, Setijhora and Selfie-Dara, to assess the damage and review repair work being carried out by NHIDCL.

Bista said the crisis requires coordinated efforts from multiple agencies including NHIDCL, IRCON and NHPC. He assured that he would take up the matter with the Central and state governments as well as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a comprehensive solution.

At Bhasua, NHIDCL is widening a 150-metre road section, building a 38-metre slope protection wall, and improving drainage. However, the situation at Setijhora remains critical with major cracks making the road unsafe. Officials informed Bista that no further hill cutting can be done there, and long-term measures such as road realignment and elevated stretches are needed.

Selfie-Dara has also been severely hit, with continuous landslides this monsoon blocking the road and disrupting travel between Sevoke, Kalimpong and Gangtok. Clearance work is ongoing but hampered by unstable slopes and heavy rain.