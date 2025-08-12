National Highway 10 to Sikkim closed for traffic till August 15

Darjeeling: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, in charge of the National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, has notified the closure of traffic movement from Coronation bridge (0 km) to Chitrey (km 30) from 8pm of August 12 till August 15 due to “safety considerations.”

This comes on the heels of heavy rainfall warnings by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for different districts of North Bengal.

The hills have been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days with the NH10 badly affected. Frequent landslides in vulnerable areas along with the road caving in has resulted in the frequent closure of traffic on the NH10 . The recent damage was critical cracks developing at Setijhora (km 6.8) on the NH10, on August 3. Though having been repaired the stretch along with others on the NH10 are highly vulnerable.

The IMD in a special bulletin on Tuesday stated “... An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over central parts of Bay of Bengal between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence a Low-Pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on August 13 and become more marked during subsequent 48 hours.

In presence of monsoon trough close to close to foothills of Himalayas and strong moisture incursion, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over some districts of North Bengal.”

Heavy rainfall warnings (Orange and Yellow) have been issued for different districts of North Bengal till August 18. In the last 24 hours, rainfall recorded at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Darjeeling recorded 8mm; Kalimpong 28.2mm and Siliguri 76.6mm.