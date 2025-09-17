National Herald case: Court to continue inspecting files on Sep 26

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday set September 26 for continuing to inspect files in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case files.

The court said following an order, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a copy of the ECIR and the complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy. The court had earlier inspected other files in the case.

The court had also deferred the order on cognisance of the ED chargesheet, pointing out the need to conduct further inspection of the case files.