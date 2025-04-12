National Forensic Sciences University to organise AIFSS on criminal laws and combating terrorism

NEW DELHI: The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will host the All-India Forensic Science Summit (AIFSS) on April 14-15 in New Delhi.

The summit, with the theme “The Role of Forensic Science in Effective Implementation of New Criminal Laws and Combating Terrorism,” will see the presence of more than 1,600 experts, including judges, law enforcement officials, researchers, students, and industry experts. Union Home minister Amit Shah will take the honour of inaugurating the summit as the chief guest, while Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India; R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India; Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson, NHRC; Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India; and Govind Mohan, Union Home Secretary, will address the event’s inaugural ceremony.