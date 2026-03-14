National dialogue on online crimes launched

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to upgrade the response to cybercrimes against women and children, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has launched the National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children (OCWC) here on Thursday. The dialogue was meant to stress the need for better coordination and the establishment of proper institutional mechanisms to combat cybercrimes in our increasingly digital society.



The dialogue was organised by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The dialogue was meant to bring together all the key players to discuss the best way to combat cybercrimes against women and children effectively.

The move is also a step towards the government’s efforts to ensure a safe, secure, and dignified digital space for women and children in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mohan highlighted the increasing challenges posed by cybercrimes as our society is becoming increasingly digital. He also emphasised the need for states and union territories to develop their institutional mechanisms to combat cybercrimes against women and children by establishing specialised units to deal with cybercrimes.

Mohan also asked law enforcement agencies across the country to focus on cases involving online crimes against women and children. He asked these agencies to respond quickly and cohesively.