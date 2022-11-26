National campaign against gender based discrimination launched

New Delhi: While marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a month-long national campaign against gender-based discrimination and remotely inaugurated 160 gender resource centres across 13 states.



Stressing on ending violence against women, Singh called upon the women not to tolerate violence and expressed his government's commitment towards ending gender-based discrimination.

"Modi government is committed to women empowerment just as it is dedicated to development. Under the Modi government women have been included in the Army as well," Singh said. The minister also suggested that women should be provided martial arts training for self-protection.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Niranjan Jyoti said that the 'Sanatan' religion gave equal status to women, and blamed invasions and cultural changes brought in by it for the prevailing gender discrimination.

"Women have always been worshipped in India. Gender discrimination was not a part of Indian culture," she said, adding that after the invasions, beautiful women were being abducted, and hence the parda system came, which is not our tradition.

The minister also recounted an incident when a bus conductor misbehaved with her. "I slapped him four times. We need to be strong no one will dare to touch us. I am the daughter of an uneducated father, became a 'sanyasi' at the age of 14, no one ever dared to even look at me," she said.

On the occasion, Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha stressed that women should not tolerate violence and seek help whenever required. "It is not right to tolerate violence. If there is violence they should seek support. We need to celebrate the life of women who have sought support in case of gender violence. They should be made heroes," he said.