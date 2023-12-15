National Book Trust claims Guinness record for largest reading activity

PUNE: The National Book Trust, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has claimed that an event organised by it has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest reading activity, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to laud the efforts.

A total of 3,066 parents read stories to their children at SP College, Pune, on Thursday, achieving the record, said the organisers. The activity was held by the National Book Trust in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Sharing a post on X by the education body about the event, PM Modi said, “Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved.”

The event is a precursor to the Pune Book Festival, which is scheduled to be held from December 16 and December 24.

As per the organisers, the citizens of Pune “accomplished the Guinness World Record

for the largest reading activity” in their efforts to promote reading culture in society through storytelling.