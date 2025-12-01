National Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation to be established

NEW DELHI: The International Conference on the Preservation of Rural Buddhist Heritage, organised by the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD), concluded here on Sunday with the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, a landmark roadmap for safeguarding and revitalising India’s rural Buddhist heritage.

Supported by leading national and international institutions, the three-day conference brought together scholars, practitioners, and policymakers committed to translating expert deliberations into actionable strategies.

A key outcome of the conference is the proposal to establish a National Academy for Rural Heritage Conservation and Development Training at Nagarjunakonda.

The Andhra Pradesh govt, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has allocated five acres of land for the academy, marking a significant step toward creating India’s first institution dedicated to rural Buddhist heritage capacity-building, coordinated conservation, and community-focused development.

Reflecting on the need for a decisive path forward, SK Misra, Chairman of ITRHD, said that the Delhi Declaration will serve as the guiding framework for implementation. He called for annual progress reviews to ensure accountability and steady advancement of the outlined initiatives.

The final day of the conference highlighted the shift from conceptual understanding to measurable action. The final day of the conference emphasised moving from understanding to concrete action. Participants explored in depth technology-driven conservation, community-led initiatives, educational outreach, sustainable tourism, and the global relevance of India’s rural Buddhist heritage, highlighting practical strategies to protect and revitalise these invaluable sites.