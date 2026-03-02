Nation paying heavy price for Modi’s foreign policy: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the government’s response to the war unleashed on Iran has been a betrayal of India’s values, principles and interests, as it claimed that the nation is paying a heavy price for both the substance and style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.



Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India’s foreign policy under the “self-styled Vishwaguru” stands brutally exposed, notwithstanding all the grandstanding on it by the cheerleaders of the PM, led by himself.

“Modi visited Israel on February 25-26, 2026, at a time when the entire world was aware that a US-Israel military attack on Iran for regime change was imminent. The assault began just two days after Mr. Modi left Israel where his speech to the Knesset was a display of shameful moral cowardice,” Ramesh said on X.

“The Modi government’s response to the war unleashed on Iran that has involved targeted assassinations has been a betrayal of India’s values, principles, concerns, and interests,” he alleged.

Ramesh’s remarks come after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States. State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an air strike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.

In his post on X, Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government’s foreign policy.

“The US President continues his romance with Pakistan, applauding again and again the very man whose inflammatory remarks provided the backdrop to the terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The US has also categorically come out in support of Pakistan’s war on Afghanistan,” he said.

The US President has, at last count, claimed a hundred times that he had intervened to halt Operation

Sindoor on May 10, 2025 using the threat of increased tariffs on India’s exports to the US, Ramesh said.