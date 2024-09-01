Nation Likely to Receive the Gift of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Before Diwali

Bangalore: The Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset at BEML's Bangalore rail complex on Sunday. This advanced sleeper trainset has been designed and manufactured by BEML, India’s leading rail and metro manufacturer, at its Bangalore complex.



The event also saw the inauguration and foundation stone laying of a new Hangar facility spread over 9.2 acres near BEML’s Bangalore complex, dedicated to the export of standard and broad-gauge rolling stock, further bolstering BEML’s global reach. The ceremony was attended by V. Somanna, Minister of State for Railways; Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board; Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML; along with senior officials from Indian Railways and Integral Coach Factory (ICF).



The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset, the first of its kind in India, combines aesthetic appeal with functional excellence. Constructed with Austenitic stainless steel, the trainset incorporates advanced crashworthy features such as specially designed crash buffers and couplers to maximise passenger safety. All materials and components adhere to stringent fire safety standards, meeting the EN45545 HL3 grade requirements, ensuring the highest level of passenger protection.



Speaking at the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a historic moment for the country. The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is now set to run on Indian Railway tracks, providing our people with a world-class travel experience and best-in-class amenities. The dedication and expertise of BEML's leadership and engineers have made this remarkable achievement possible.”



Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, added, "Building on our rich legacy of manufacturing top-tier rail coaches over the past six decades, BEML has once again demonstrated its strength in rail manufacturing, making the nation proud. This project stands as an iconic landmark in modern India's transportation infrastructure, one that future generations will remember."



The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is designed to offer a passenger experience on par with European standards. With a focus on comfort, safety, and efficiency, the train is equipped with a range of advanced features, including:



Best-in-Class Interiors: Featuring GFRP panels, spacious sleeper berths, modular pantries, and special accommodations for differently-abled passengers.



Advanced Safety Features: Crashworthy elements, automatic exterior doors, sensor-based inter-communication doors, and remotely operated fire barrier doors ensure passenger safety.

Enhanced Comfort: 1st AC cars come with showers with hot water, ergonomically designed odour-free toilets, and integrated reading lights with USB charging provisions.

High-Speed Performance: The train is designed for a maximum operational speed of 160 km/h during service and up to 180 km/h during testing.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset boasts a total passenger capacity of 823 berths across various configurations:



AC 3 Tier Berths: 611 berths across 11 coaches.



AC 2 Tier Berths: 188 berths across 4 coaches.

First Class AC Berths: 24 berths in a single coach.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is poised to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India. Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, from its aerodynamic exterior to superior interior features, the trainset represents a significant leap in India’s rail capabilities. BEML has meticulously managed the aggregation and integration of critical systems, including electrical propulsion, boggies, brake systems, and HVAC, ensuring top-tier performance and reliability.

