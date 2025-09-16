Nation gears up to observe ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2025’

NEW DELHI: The platform is all set for the 9th edition of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) -2025 campaign that will run from September 17 to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), under the Swachh Bharat Mission, mobilising millions of citizens, institutions, and communities to carry out high-impact cleanliness drives, with a special focus on Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs)—dark, dirty, and neglected locations.

At the curtain raiser, Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal underscored the priority of CTU upgradation, building on 2024 when more than 8 lakh CTUs were activated in public spaces. Cities have already identified garbage dumps, railway platforms, derelict lands, back alleys, riverfronts, and littered corners that need urgent attention.

“Identification, transformation, and beautification of CTUs will be carried out on a fast-track basis and sustained beyond the campaign,” he emphasised. He also announced the adoption of Delhi’s Bhalswa dumpsite, with waste remediation and beautification beginning September 17. He said additional land would be secured with the support of the Delhi Development Authority to tackle the site’s space challenges.

Union minister CR Paatil said SHS 2025, themed Swachhotsav, was designed as a blend of responsibility and celebration envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also announced an Rs 8–10 crore SafaiMitra Suraksha Fund for Surat and Navsari to support sanitation workers and their families through educational aid and interest-free loans. He urged citizens to join the nationwide shramdaan on September 25 to strengthen the resolve for a cleaner, greener India.

The campaign will focus on five pillars—CTU transformation, clean public places, SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs, clean and green celebrations, and swachhata promotion.