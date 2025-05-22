Nation first: Vijayvargiya says Turkish metro firm to be terminated if linked to drone-maker Assiguard

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday stated firmly that if the Turkish metro rail firm is found to have any links with the controversial defence company Assiguard, its contract for the Bhopal-Indore metro projects will be terminated.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Vijayvargiya said the government has initiated a probe into the Turkish firm Asis, which has been awarded work for the Indore and Bhopal metro projects.

“The nation comes first, and there is no space for an anti-India mindset. National interest stands above all,” he said.

“The state government has already ordered an investigation into the firm’s possible connection with Assiguard. Once the report is received, and if any link is established, the company’s contract will be terminated,” he added.

A major controversy has erupted over the awarding of a digital signalling contract for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects to Asis, a Turkish firm allegedly linked to Assiguard.

Asis is reported to be a subsidiary or associate of Assiguard, a Turkish defence and space manufacturing company accused of supplying drones, including the Songar model, used in operations against Indian interests. The allegations gained momentum following reports that Pakistani forces allegedly used drones supplied by Assiguard in hostile activities targeting Indian territory during India’s anti-terror operation, Operation Sindoor.

Vijayvargiya, a senior BJP leader, vowed strict action if any anti-national links are confirmed.

“If the company involved in the metro project has any association with anti-India elements or has supplied equipment used against our nation, its contract will be terminated without hesitation,” he said.

“For us, the nation comes first — Rashtradharma (national duty) is paramount. There will be no compromise on national security.”

Sources in the Urban Development Department revealed that a contract worth Rs 180 crore was awarded to the Turkish firm for the installation of digital ticketing and signalling systems in both metro corridors.

Vijayvargiya also stressed the need for a long-term policy shift, emphasising that Indian projects, especially those involving sensitive infrastructure, should prioritise domestic firms over companies from hostile nations.