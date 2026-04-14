Nation Briefs

Congress expels TN leader for 6 years over ‘anti-party’ activities

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday expelled M Hazeena Syed for six years over alleged anti-party activities after she levelled serious allegations against Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and other senior leaders. Syed had lashed out at Lamba in social media posts after being denied a ticket for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. She made personal remarks against Lamba, alleged financial impropriety, and also passed objectionable comments about senior leader K C Venugopal. According to a statement issued by Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary, Tariq Anwar, Syed has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress with immediate effect.

BJP will do nothing except fuel inflation: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over protests by domestic helpers in Noida, saying that it “will do nothing except increase inflation”. Earlier in the day, hundreds of domestic helpers held a protest outside a premium housing society in Sector 121, Noida. Sharing a news channel video of the protest on his X handle, Yadav said, “After factory workers, now maids (domestic helpers) working in homes have also taken to the streets.” He alleged that both domestic workers and the largely middle-class households that employ them are tormented by the rising inflation, which was caused by the BJP government’s “wrong policies”.