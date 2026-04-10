Nation Briefs

Ex-Union minister Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury dies at 89

Kolkata: Former Union minister Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury died in Kolkata due to age-related ailments, his family said on Thursday. Choudhury, popularly known as Dalu, was 89. He is survived by his wife and a son, Congress’s Malda Dakshin MP Isha Khan Choudhury. Choudhury, a veteran Congressman, had been suffering from multiple age-related complications. He died at a private hospital in Kolkata late on Wednesday, his family said. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the death of Choudhury.

Nagaland: 82.21% turnout recorded in Koridang bypoll

Kohima: A total of 82.21 per cent of 22,382 voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to Koridang assembly constituency in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district on Thursday, officials said. As many as 18,400 votes were polled by the close of voting. The polling, which began at 7 am, saw a steady rise in turnout -- from around 20 per cent in the initial hours to 59.52 per cent by 1 pm, before closing on a strong note. Of the 30 polling stations, several recorded exceptionally high turnout, with some nearing full participation. These include Mangmetong II with 99.08 per cent, Mangmetong V (98.56 pc), Mangmetong IV (97.57 pc), Mangmetong III (97.93 pc), Mangmetong I (97.15 pc), Longkhum V (95.33 pc) and Sattsu (95.05 pc), they said.