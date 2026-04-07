Nation Briefs

Assam polls: Vehicular movement restricted along India-Bhutan border

Guwahati: Vehicular movement has been restricted along the India-Bhutan border in Assam from Monday in view of the Assembly elections in the northeastern state, officials said. The restrictions will remain in place till the end of the polling process, they said. Tamulpur District Magistrate and District Election Officer Simi Karan, in an order, said restrictions have been imposed at entry and exit routes from 5 pm on Monday. The order was passed as per directives of the Election Commission for closing all international land borders ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

AIADMK chief Palaniswami declares assets for Rs 50.86 lakhs

Chennai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday declared assets worth Rs 50.86 lakh and it included cash in hand and bank accounts. His wife, P Radha, owned assets worth Rs 5.61 crore in total. According to the election affidavit submitted before the EC during the filing of his nomination papers from the Edappadi Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Monday, the AIADMK general secretary said he had Rs 50,000 cash in hand and along with his bank account savings, he owned moveable assets worth Rs 50,86,546.75. The former CM added that he does not own any immovable assets. The 72-year-old leader’s wife owned movable assets to the tune of Rs 2.16 crore and her immovable assets are worth Rs 3.45 crore, he stated.