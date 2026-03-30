Nation Briefs

BJP fields late MLA’s son for Umreth assembly bypoll in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday selected Harshad Parmar, son of former BJP MLA Govind Parmar, for the upcoming byelection to Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat. Govind Parmar, who represented Umreth seat in Anand district, died on March 6 at the age of 72 following a brief illness, necessitating the byelection. The Election Commission has scheduled the bypoll for April 23. “Harshad Govindbhai Parmar has been selected as the party’s candidate for the bypoll to Umreth Assembly constituency,” a release from the BJP’s central headquarters said. This would be his first major election. Other political parties, including Congress, are yet to announce their candidates.

NCP (SP) leader Khadse, his daughter booked for cheating, forgery

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLC Eknath Khadse and his daughter were booked for allegedly cheating an elderly woman by assuring a sugar factory on her land and taking its possession with the help of forged papers in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, police said on Monday. The land in questioned was classified as ‘Mahar Watan’ and its illegal possession was taken in the name of former state minister Khadse’s daughter Sharda from the 82-year-old woman, they said. Notably, ‘Watan’ lands are ‘inam’ (gift from a ruler to a subject). It refers to land traditionally granted to Mahar community members (now in Scheduled Caste category) as compensation for performing hereditary village duties by erstwhile rulers.