Nation Briefs

SC DISPOSES OF PLEA CHALLENGING SONAM WANGCHUK’S DETENTION

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against the latter’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA). A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale noted that the Centre revoked its order of Wangchuk’s detention on March 14. The apex court said there was nothing left in the matter.

UPSC to release provisional answer key after prelims: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has formulated guidelines to release the provisional answer key on its website after conducting the civil services preliminary examination, the Centre said in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. In compliance with a Supreme Court judgement, the UPSC has formulated guidelines to release the provisional answer key on its official website after conducting the preliminary examination, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The process, which will be implemented from the 2026 civil services (preliminary) examination onwards, will apply to all structured examinations conducted by the UPSC, Singh said.