Nation Briefs

NFR Registers Significant Growth in Solar Power Generation

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to make significant strides in its commitment towards green energy and sustainability, with substantial progress achieved in solar power installation across its divisions and units. As of February 2026, the total installed solar capacity across NFR has reached 31.890 MWp since the inception of the solarisation initiative in 2011. During the current financial year 2025–26 alone, an additional 22.734 MWp capacity has been installed, reflecting accelerated efforts toward renewable energy adoption.

GM inspects Mokama-Barauni-Samastipur-Darbhanga-Laukha Bazar section

Hajipur: Chhatrasal Singh, General Manager, East Central Railway on Friday conducted a window trailing inspection of the Mokama-Barauni-Samastipur-Darbhanga-Sakari-Jhanjharpur-Laukha Bazar section. During the inspection, the General Manager reviewed safety aspects, including stations, bridges, and tracks along the section. During the inspection, the General Manager laid special emphasis on safety and instructed to always be vigilant about it.