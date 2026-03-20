Nation Briefs

Manipur CM invites Kuki Zo Council for talks on restoring peace

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has invited members of the Kuki Zo Council for a meeting to discuss steps to restore peace and normalcy in the ethnic strife-hit state, officials said on Friday. In a letter addressed to the chairman of the Kuki Zo Council, the secretary to the chief minister conveyed Singh’s request for a meeting with council members on Saturday in Guwahati to deliberate on issues related to restoring normalcy in the state.

‘60 drug samples of various firms not of standard quality’

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Laboratories have found 60 drug samples manufactured by various firms to be “not of standard quality (NSQ)” in its monthly drug alert for February, health ministry officials said on Friday. The state drug testing laboratories have identified 134 drug samples as NSQ, they said.