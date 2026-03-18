Nation Briefs

UP: 2 killed, 11 injured as speeding car hits loaded e-rickshaw in Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A 60-year-old woman and a teenager were killed, while 11 persons sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a passenger-laden e-rickshaw near the Bahadiya crossing here, police said. According to police, the e-rickshaw was carrying passengers to a fair when the accident took place. As the vehicle reached the Bahadiya crossing under Deoria Kala police station area, a speeding car coming from the direction of Deoria Kala rammed into it, throwing several passengers onto the road. Locals and passersby alerted the police and launched rescue efforts. The injured were rushed to a nearby community health centre by ambulance and those critically hurt were later referred to the district hospital.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 3 killed as container trailer topples onto car

Mumbai: Three persons were killed and five injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning after a container trailer rammed into multiple vehicles and overturned onto a car, police said. The deceased, identified as Ambadas Damu Petare, Shrikant Anant Jadhav and Pramod Shankar Pawar, were travelling in the Innova car which got crushed in the incident, said an official of Khopoli Police. Navnath Bhujbal (32), Akshay Gaikwad (31), Bhanudas Gaikwad (27), Swapnil Bhujbal (36) and Awdhesh Yadav (37) were injured.