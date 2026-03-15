Nation Briefs

CPI announces candidates in 25 seats for Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, a major coalition partner in the LDF, on Sunday announced candidates for 25 constituencies in the Kerala Assembly elections to be held on April 9. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam announced the candidates minutes after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule. The party has fielded four incumbent ministers—G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan and P Prasad—in the polls. The list also includes legislators who have completed two consecutive terms, including K Rajan, Mohammed Muhasin, E T Taison and V R Sunil Kumar. Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan will contest from Thrissur. In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi has been fielded in place of sitting MLA C C Mukundan.

AAP announces first list of 14 candidates for Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates, including its state vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja, for the Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 9. All the constituencies included on the list are located in the Brahmaputra valley. Dekaraja will contest from the Guwahati Central seat and Renuka Timungpi from Bokajan.Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), Ranjeet Boro (Nadua), Pallav Saikia (Titabor) and Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara).