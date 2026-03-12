Nation Briefs

Snow, rainfall continue to lash Kashmir for second day: Officials

Srinagar: The snowfall in Kashmir’s upper reaches and moderate rain in the Valley plains continued for the second day on Wednesday, officials said here. Keran, Macchil (Kupwara district), Gurez in Bandipora district, and the Sonamarg-Zojila axis in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district were among the higher reaches that received snowfall, the officials said, adding that the rain continued to lash the Valley’s plains, including Srinagar. The snow and rainfall beginning on Tuesday ended the prolonged dry spell in the Union Territory, which recorded its seventh straight winter rainfall deficit this year. The core winter period this season -- from December 2025 to February 2026 -- ended with a massive 65 per cent departure from the season’s normal, with the region receiving just 100.6 mm of precipitation against a normal of 284.9 mm.

Mumbai: Two killed in motorcycle crash on eastern express highway

Mumbai: Two youths were killed, and as many others were injured in a road accident involving two motorcycles on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The deceased individuals were identified as Praveen Munnalal Yadav (17) and Raj Arjun Kahar (20), and the injured persons as Gulshan Yadav (20) and Amit Baliram Pawar (40). The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Vikhroli (east) area.