Nation Briefs

jharkhand: Called to cure sick boy, ‘ojha’ rapes patient’s minor sister

Chaibasa: A 57-year-old ‘ojha’ (witch doctor) allegedly raped a minor girl at her house after performing the rituals to cure the victim’s brother at a village in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday. The ‘ojha’, who had earlier served a jail sentence in a rape case, was arrested during the day under various sections of the BNS and POCSO. The SDPO said that after performing the rituals, the ojha had sent the complainant and her sick son to take rounds in a nearby pond and immerse the worshipped materials in it. The boy’s 17-year-old elder sister was alone at home, and the witch doctor forced himself on her. The victim narrated the ordeal when her mother returned home, which led her to register a complaint with the police.

ECR: PNM meeting held under chairmanship of General Manager

Hajipur: The first meeting of the year 2026 of the Permanent Negotiating Machinery (PNM) was held on March 2 at the headquarters under the chairmanship of General Manager Chhatrasal Singh, to discuss and exchange suggestions with the officials of East Central Railway Employees Union (ECREU) on operations, development of railways, employee welfare related works.