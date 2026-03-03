Nation Briefs

Assam CM covers four constituencies on third day of BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday covered four assembly constituencies -- Gohpur, Bihpuria, Ranganadi and Bihpuria -- on the third day of BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, ahead of the state elections. Sarma was greeted along the route by people from all walks of life, with women, elderly residents, and differently abled persons prominently present on the roadside. The CM, accompanied by party leaders and legislators, greeted the crowd from atop a truck and, in some places, alighted to personally meet the elderly and disabled. ‘’Gohpur was nothing short of grand. Progress is taking shape across the constituency, but the overwhelming energy today was something special. Your warmth and trust give this journey its true strength’’, Sarma posted on ‘X’.

INDIA bloc’s youth wings back IYC, raise concern over curbs on protests

New Delhi: The youth wings of INDIA bloc parties on Monday extended support to the Indian Youth Congress and its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with the “shirtless protest” during the recent AI Impact Summit in Delhi, according to a statement. The India Youth Front (IYF), an umbrella organisation of the youth wings representing several INDIA bloc parties, expressed concern over what it described as restrictions on democratic protests in the national capital, the statement issued by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said.