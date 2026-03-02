Nation Briefs

Cong govt to enhance education, healthcare in Assam: Gaurav

Dibrugarh: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said education and healthcare systems will be upgraded across the state once his party forms government after the Assembly polls. Leading the ‘Samay Paribartanar Yatra’ in Dibrugarh district, Gogoi said that when the Congress comes to power in the state, women will get the benefits of different schemes without attending any party meetings. “We want to create a better environment for education and healthcare in every village, including the tea garden areas. We aim to empower women by promoting small-scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant,” he said. Gogoi assured that under a Congress government, welfare schemes would be further improved and strengthened.

UP: Two men died of electrocution in Barabanki

Barabanki: Two cousins were electrocuted to death in a village here while irrigating their field on Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred in Ratauli village under the Asandra area when Ramkumar Pal (45) and his cousin Saheb Prasad Pal (48) came in contact with a stay wire of a power pole installed in the field. Villagers separated the two from the live wire using sticks and rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said. Both the deceased were farmers and sole breadwinners of their respective families, locals said. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.