Nation Briefs

PM Modi to visit Tirupparankundram temple on March 1

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram in Madurai during his visit to Tamil Nadu on March 1, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a NDA rally in Madurai at Mandela Nagar, the second after he kick-started the poll campaign at Maduranthakam near Chennai last month. While in Madurai, he would visit the Tirupparankundram temple where a row over lighting the Karthigai deepam atop the stone pillar erupted. According to the senior BJP leader, the Prime Minister would visit the temple for worship.

J&K Assembly to consider PDP MLA’s resolution on use of Kashmiri language

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will consider during the second part of the Budget session a private member’s resolution moved by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeking mandatory use of the Kashmiri language in official work across the Kashmir division and identified Kashmiri-speaking areas. The Budget session of the legislative Assembly will resume on March 27 after five- week recess following the conclusion of its first leg from February 2 to 20. During the initial phase, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the Budget on February 6, and the House passed grants for various departments after detailed deliberations held in daily sittings. The Budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 4.