Nation Briefs

NFR: 5 RLY STATIONS BAG FSSAI’S ‘EAT RIGHT STATION’ CERTIFICATION

Maligaon: In a significant achievement towards ensuring safe and hygienic food for passengers, Dimapur Railway Station under Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded the prestigious “Eat Right Station” certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The station has been granted this certification for the period from October 24, 2025, to October 23, 2027. Alipurduar Railway Station, Kokrajhar Railway Station, Golakganj Railway Station and New Mal Junction have also been awarded the “Eat Right Station” certification, officials said.

CISF COASTAL CYCLOTHON CONCLUDES

KOCHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday concluded its Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 in Kochi, bringing to an end a 25-day, 6,553-km journey along India’s eastern and western coastlines. The valedictory function was presided over by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan.The cyclothon, organised under the banner of “Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat”, was flagged off virtually from New Delhi on January 28, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song.