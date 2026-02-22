Nation Briefs

Mayawati chairs BSP all-India meet; calls for stronger organisation

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Sunday chaired an all-India meeting of the party here to review organisational strengthening, expansion of its social base and key political developments across the country. The meeting, held at the BSP’s central camp office on Mall Avenue, also assessed recent political issues, related events and the confrontations and stalemates witnessed in Parliament, a party statement said.Party leaders reviewed progress on directives issued at the previous all-India meeting in New Delhi on December 19 2025, and discussed measures to address pressing public concerns. Praising party workers for their efforts despite alleged obstacles from rival parties and governments, Mayawati said the BSP would continue striving to obtain the “master key of power” through democratic means.

J&K: Army officer dies after falling unconscious while on duty

Srinagar: An Army officer died here on Sunday after falling unconscious while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said. The Army captain fell unconscious while on duty in Naugam sector in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, they said. The officials said the officer was airlifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment here, where he was declared dead on arrival. The cause of death is believed to be cardiac arrest, they added.