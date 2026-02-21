Nation Briefs

Congress appoints Vinod Jakhar as NSUI national president

New Delhi/Jaipur: The Congress on Friday appointed Vinod Jakhar as the national president of its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India, with immediate effect, an official statement said. According to the statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the decision to make Jakhar, currently serving as the head of the NSUI’s Rajasthan unit, as its national president was taken by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing NSUI chief, Varun Choudhary, appreciating his work and leadership. Jakar, a Dalit leader who previously served as the president of the Rajasthan University Student Union, takes charge at a time when student politics is set to gain momentum with university elections approaching, including the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

J’khand govt tables Rs 6,450 crore supplementary budget for FY’26

Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Friday tabled a supplementary Budget of Rs 6,450 crore in the Assembly for the 2025-26 fiscal. This was the state government’s third supplementary Budget in the ongoing financial year. Out of the supplementary demand tabled during the day, the rural works department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 1,717.58 crore, followed by the women, child development and social security department at Rs 779 crore and the Panchayati Raj department at Rs 658.56 crore.