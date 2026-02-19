Nation Briefs

Ashish Bansal joins as new GM of Construction Organisation of NFR

Maligaon: Ashish Bansal, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1989 batch, has taken over as the General Manager of NF Railway (Construction). Before joining as the General Manager of N.F. Railway (Construction), he worked as the Principal Executive Director (Track Modernisation and Machines) in the Ministry of Railways, Government of India from March, 2023 onwards. As General Manager he will be the overall in-charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NF Railway i.e. all north-eastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Woman, two minor daughters drown in river in Gujarat

Gir Somnath: A woman and her two minor daughters drowned in a river in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district on Wednesday after slipping into the water, police said.The bodies of the deceased, identified as 36-year-old Ilaben Vaish and her daughters, aged nine and seven, were recovered from the Shingoda river in Kodinar taluka, they said. They belonged to Adpokar village, the police said. “Ilaben had gone to wash clothes at the river around 12.30 pm. Her two daughters were with her at that time. But all three of them accidentally fell into the river and drowned,” an official said.