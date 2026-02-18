Nation Briefs

CRS inspects newly doubled Bettiah–Kumarbag rail section

HAJIPUR: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Eastern Circle, Kolkata, on Tuesday conducted a motor trolley inspection of the newly doubled Bettiah–Kumarbag railway section under the Sagauli–Valmikinagar doubling project. Following the inspection, the CRS successfully carried out a special speed trial at 120 kmph between Kumarbag and Bettiah stations. Senior officials, including Divisional Railway Manager of the Samastipur Railway Division Jyoti Prakash Mishra, along with representatives of the various departments, were present during the inspection, the East Central Railway said in a statement.

Mohali schools, hospital receive bomb threat; nothing suspicious found

Chandigarh: Some private schools in Punjab’s Mohali received bomb threat emails which also mentioned Fortis Hospital, following which non-essential services in the hospital were kept on hold, officials said on Tuesday, adding that nothing suspicious was found. Mohali City SP Dilpreet Singh said: “The bomb threat to schools also mentioned the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks.” He said the police conducted a thorough check in the hospital and the schools, but nothing suspicious was found at any of the locations.