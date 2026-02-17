Nation Briefs

Phagwara: Engineering student jumps to death from university building

Phagwara: A 20-year-old engineering student of a private university here on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of the varsity building. Police said the deceased has been identified as first-year student, Nikhil, a resident of village Sunnar Khurd near Phillaur. He was rushed to Civil hospital Phagwara where duty doctors declared him brought dead. Phagwara Superintendent of Police(SP) Madhvi Sharma said the matter was being investigated to ascertain the cause that drove the student to the extreme step.

Continua Kids Launches OPD Centre in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Continua Kids, a multispeciality pediatric and neurodevelopmental care network, announced the launch of its 36th multispeciality OPD centre with a new facility in Prayagraj. The centre will offer a range of pediatric neurology, developmental pediatrics, occupational therapy, speech therapy, ABA therapy, special education, physiotherapy, and clinical psychology, with a special emphasis on early intervention and individualised therapy planning. Co-Founder & Pediatric Neurologist, Dr Puja Kapoor, said: “The aim behind launching our multispeciality OPD centre at Prayagraj is to reduce the burden on families who had been traveling long distances for pediatric neurology and developmental consultation...”