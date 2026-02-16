Nation Briefs

NFR to operate 4 pairs of Holi Special Trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced four pairs of special trains to cater to additional passenger demand, with more services likely in the coming days. The special trains will operate on the Narangi–Gorakhpur, Katihar–Amritsar, Dibrugarh–Jhanjharpur and Dibrugarh–Kolkata routes. The Narangi–Gorakhpur special will run weekly from February 19 to March 26, with the return service operating from February 20 to March 27. Katihar–Amritsar specials will run between February 18 and March 25, while the return trips operate between February 20 and March 27. The Dibrugarh–Jhanjharpur service will run from February 17 to March 31, and the Dibrugarh–Kolkata special from February 21 to March 7, NFR officials said.

Avalanche hits J&K’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu: An avalanche blocked the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road in Doda district of the Union Territory on Sunday, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded, a police officer said. Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said the avalanche struck between Thanthera and Guldanda, around 18 kms from Bhaderwah town, around 5 pm. No casualties were reported. Guldanda is a famous winter destination in the Jammu region, and over 250 vehicles carrying tourists had crossed the area when the avalanche occurred, he said.