Nation Briefs

CBI takes over Patna NEET aspirant’s death case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case in the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, taking over the investigation into the matter from the local police, officials said on Thursday. The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She had slipped into a coma and died five days later at a private hospital. The death triggered a massive political slugfest, prompting the government to handover the case to the CBI on January 31. The girl’s family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

ECR GM launches Amrit Bharat Stadium Project

Hajipur: The construction of the Amrit Bharat Railway Stadium was inaugurated at the Railway Colony in Konharaghat, Hajipur, on Thursday by East Central Railway General Manager Chhatrasal Singh. The stadium will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.14 crore and will include electrical systems, drainage and other essential infrastructure. Modern grounds for cricket and football will be developed as part of the project. Senior officials, including Sonpur DRM Amit Saran and departmental heads, were present at the event.