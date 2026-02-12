Nation Briefs

CRS Inspection to be conducted in Murkongselek - Sille section

Maligaon: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), NF Circle, Shri Sumeet Singhal will conduct a two-day statutory inspection of the newly constructed Murkongselek-Sille section (approximately 15.60 km) on February 12 and 13. This section constitutes the first phase of the 26.15 km long Murkongselek-Pasighat New Railway Line Project under Tinsukia Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Successful completion of this inspection and subsequent authorisation will pave the way for commencement of regular train operations upto Sille for both freight and passenger services, thereby significantly enhancing rail connectivity in the region. During the inspection, the CRS will be accompanied by senior officials of the NFR Construction Organisation, under whose supervision the works have been executed. The inspection is scheduled to commence at 08:30 hours from Murkongselek station.

Maha: One killed, 3 injured in car-tractor collision in Beed district

Beed: One person was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a tractor-trolley in Beed district of central Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place near Manjheri crossroad on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Beed tehsil of the district at around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.