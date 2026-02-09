Nation Briefs

EPS slams DMK govt over TNPSC exam postponement

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government following the postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations. Palaniswami called the postponement “administrative incompetence”. The examinations, which were scheduled to take place across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, were deferred at the last minute due to reported irregularities in hall tickets and confusion in the allocation of examination centres.Terming the incident “unprecedented” in the history of the state’s public service commission, the AIADMK General Secretary said the postponement on the day of the exam exposes the “administrative collapse” under the current regime.

Maha: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate

Pune: Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday. A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil’s son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.