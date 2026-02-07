Nation Briefs

Railways’ Swift Medical Response Saves Passenger in Distress

Maligaon: Indian Railways once again demonstrated its commitment to passenger safety, dignity and care when an effective and timely medical intervention ensured the well-being of a woman traveller aboard the Vivek Express on its Guwahati–Bhubaneswar route on February 2. At approximately 10:30 am, a passenger on board named Anuradha Thite aged 65 years experienced severe abdominal pain while traveling with three companions. Despite their best efforts, the distress persisted, prompting them to seek immediate assistance from the on-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Dulal Dey. The TTE ran across eight coaches to provide the passengers direct access to a doctor over the phone, ensuring accurate communication of the symptoms.

Man commits suicide after raping infant niece in UP’s Pilibhit; probe on

Pilibhit: A man committed suicide after allegedly raping his two-and-a-half-year-old niece in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Friday. Pilibhit ASP Vikram Dahiya told reporters that on Thursday, a 25-year-old man raped his niece and then reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, while the child is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said, and added that legal action is being taken in the matter. According to the police, on Thursday, Rajendra alias Nannu, 25, found his two-and-a-half-year-old niece alone at home and allegedly raped her in a room.