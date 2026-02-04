Nation Briefs

ECR GM Directs Time-Bound Redressal of Employees’ Grievances

Hajipur: Six railway employees on Tuesday met East Central Railway’s General Manager Chhatrasal Singh here and apprised him of their departmental grievances. Singh directed the concerned departments to take prompt action on the complaints and ensure disposal of the cases within a stipulated time frame. To facilitate speedy redressal of employees’ issues, every Tuesday has been earmarked for grievance meetings with the General Manager. Employees can register their names in advance with the Personnel department and meet the General Manager on the designated day to present their problems, the ECR said.

NJP Rly station gets Two New Platforms

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has constructed two new platforms at New Jalpaiguri station under Katihar Division. The initiative marks a significant upgrade in station infrastructure and is aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, ensuring smoother boarding and deboarding, improving operational efficiency and facilitating better handling of the increasing number of long-distance train services at this vital junction, officials said, adding that the newly constructed platforms from the main entrance side have been named Platform No. 1 and Platform No. 2.