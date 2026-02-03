Nation Briefs

Murmu begins 6-day Odisha tour, to attend programmes in 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here Monday on a six-day visit to Odisha during which she will attend religious and academic programmes across five districts, officials said. President Murmu was received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome as different cultural troupes performed at the airport and on the way to Lok Bhavan. According to her itinerary, she will attend programmes across Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts over the next few days.

Rs 10,000 cr allotted in Union Budget for rail projects in Andhra: Vaishnaw

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has been allotted a record outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore for railway projects in the Union Budget for fiscal 2026-27, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “Infrastructural projects worth Rs 93,649 crore are underway in Andhra Pradesh and a record budget allocation of Rs 10,134 crore has been made for the state for the year 2026-27,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway. The railway network in the southern state has achieved 100 per cent electrification, the minister added. Observing that seven high-speed rail corridors were announced across the country in the Budget, he said two of those, Hyderabad - Bengaluru and Hyderabad - Chennai, will traverse through the state.