Nation Briefs

Naxal dump unearthed in Gondia; explosives and ammunition found

Gondia: A huge cache of weapons, including an AK47 and two SLR rifles, was recovered after a Naxal dump was unearthed in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, a police official said on Friday.The operation to uncover such dumps began after several Naxalites, including hardcore ultra Anant alias Vikas Navjyot Nagpure, had laid down arms on November 28 and December 13 last year, he said. “On the basis of the information given by these surrendered Naxalites, we launched search operations in the remote Takezhari-Bewartola Dam forest area under Murukutdoh Base Camp. We recovered one AK 47, 2 SLR rifles, one 45 Colt automotive pistol, one 12 bore rifle, Claymore mine, AK47 magazine, SLR magazine, Insas magazine, 187 SLR rounds, 58 AK 47 rounds as well as detonators, explosives, walkie-talkie set,” he said.

MP: 4 killed as truck crashes into car amid dense fog in Gwalior

Gwalior: Four persons were killed when a truck hit a car amid dense fog in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Friday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 8 am near a roadside eatery in the Maharajpura area on the Gwalior-Bhind highway, they said. A speeding truck rammed into the car on the road, where visibility was poor due to dense fog, an official said. All four occupants of the car were killed at the scene. The victims, residents of Bhind, were travelling towards Gwalior, he said.