Nation Briefs

Raj: Two killed as wall of old house collapses at village in Dungarpur

Jaipur: Two persons, including a resident and a labourer, died on Wednesday after the wall of an old house collapsed in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, police said. According to an FIR lodged by Manish Roat, a resident of Asela village in Dungarpur, the incident occurred while work was underway to his old ancestral house to make way for a new structure. Manish was engaged in the demolition along with his father, Kantilal, and a laborer identified as Gautam. A large portion of the wall suddenly gave way, burying Kantilal and Gautam under the rubble, the police said. Villagers rushed to the spot and assisted in pulling the two men out from the debris. The victims were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Nurse arrested for killing parents over their refusal to inter-caste marriage

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman nurse was on Wednesday arrested in Vikarabad district of Telangana for allegedly killing her parents, who did not accept her marriage to a person belonging to another caste, police said. The accused administered overdose of sedative injections to her father and mother, aged 58 and 52, at their house at Yacharam village on January 24 resulting in their deaths. The woman sought to marry a person, whom she came into contact with on a social media platform, fell in love with him. However, her family members opposed their inter-caste marriage and they had arguments over it, a police official said.