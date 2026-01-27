Nation Briefs

Over 16% reduction in crimes against women in 2025: Haryana Police

Chandigarh: In the year 2025, crimes against women in Haryana recorded a significant decline of 16.26 per cent as compared to the previous year, the state police said in a statement on Tuesday. The Haryana Police, while giving top priority to women’s safety, has achieved positive results through special drives, intensive monitoring and effective policing, it said. “In the year 2025, crimes against women in the state recorded a significant decline of 16.26 per cent as compared to 2024, clearly reflecting the growing sense of security and trust among women,” the statement said.

India-EU FTA to boost various sectors of Assam: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the new free trade agreement between India and the European Union will boost the state’s different sectors like tea, spices, handicrafts and minerals. India and the European Union sealed a landmark free trade agreement -- billed as “mother of all deals” -- with the top leadership of the two regions unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order. “The Mother of All Trade Deals! The #IndiaEUTradeDeal will open up new opportunities of growth for various sectors and propel development in two of the biggest economies of the world,” Sarma said in a post on X