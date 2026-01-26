Nation Briefs

Raj Assembly to hold all-party meet ahead of Budget Session on Tuesday

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly will hold an all-party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session commencing January 28, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Saturday. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, BJP Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan, and MLAs Subhash Garg, Manoj Kumar and Thawar Chand, the speaker said. The all-party meeting is an effective forum for strengthening democratic traditions, as it ensures the participation of all parties in the proceedings of the House and paves the way for meaningful discussions on issues of public interest, he added.

J’khand: Body of disabled teen, who went missing found on remote hilltop

Chatra:The body of a 15-year-old disabled girl, who had gone missing on December 28, was recovered from a hilltop in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Sunday. The body was recovered on Saturday from a remote hilltop in the Gidhaur police station area after locals noticed a foul smell. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Sadar Hospital, and the body was handed over to her family, they said. She went to a picnic in a nearby forest with a group of children from the area, but did not return home. Despite extensive searches, the police could not find her, Simaria’s SDPO Shubham Khandelwal said.