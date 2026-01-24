Nation Briefs

NFR Continues Construction Works on Dimapur–Kohima Rail Project

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday said it is making steady progress on the strategically important Dimapur (Dhansiri)–Kohima (Zubza) New Railway Line Project, which will connect Nagaland’s capital city, Kohima, with the national railway network for the first time. The project spans a total length of 78.42 kilometres, covering Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Chumukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. Two sections of the project have been commissioned.

Jharkhand: Timings of Four Trains revised for Doubling Work

Hajipur: The Railways have announced rescheduling of four trains due to an operational block imposed for pre-non interlocking and interlocking works at Kanaroan station. The work is being carried out as part of the doubling project between Orga and Hatia stations under the Ranchi division of South Eastern Railway. The Sambalpur–Gorakhpur Express (15027), scheduled to depart between February 1 and 4, will leave Sambalpur two hours late. The Jammu Tawi–Sambalpur Express (18610), running on January 30 and February 1, will also depart Jammu Tawi two hours behind schedule. The Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express (18609), scheduled on February 2, will be delayed by one hour from Sambalpur. Meanwhile, the Jaynagar–Rourkela Express (18106), running on February 1, will depart Jaynagar two hours late.