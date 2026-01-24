Nation Briefs

CPI(M) congratulates people of Palghar over success of ‘long march’

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Friday congratulated the people of Palghar, after a ‘long march’ to the district collector’s office concluded with the administration conceding to many of their demands. In Maharashtra, over 50,000 farmers and tribals walked from Charoti to the district collectorate here between January 19 and 21, covering a distance of 55 km. The march was organised by the CPI(M) over demands including resumption of pending Jal Jeevan Mission works, action against corruption in the ration system, strict implementation of the PESA Act, recruitment for vacant government positions and provision of housing for the needy.

Modi govt invested Rs 6.50L cr in NE in last 10 yrs: Scindia

Agartala: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Narendra Modi government has invested Rs 6.50 lakh crore for the development of the Northeast in the last 10 years. Scindia was addressing a programme in Agartala, where he unveiled projects worth Rs 365 crore of the Ministry of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). “The Modi government has brought a revolution in the region. It has spent Rs 6.50 lakh-crore in the Northeast during the last 10 years, with the decision of allocating 10 per cent of the budgetary outlay of every ministry to the region,” he said