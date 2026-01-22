Nation Briefs

Piyush Goyal meets Palaniswami, hails AIADMK-led NDA in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the strong AIADMK-led NDA will come to power in April and it will transform the state’s future through infrastructure development and good governance. Indicating that this combine would sweep the polls, ending the “corrupt and dynasty rule” of the DMK, he said after holding a breakfast meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that they would strive for the well-being of the people and restore Tamil Nadu’s glory. Later, the two leaders jointly addressed the press.

Rajasthan CM disburses Rs 1,590 crore to farmers, women, workers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday disbursed over Rs 1,590 crore to more than one crore farmers, women and workers through direct benefit transfer as he launched Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes. Addressing a programme in Sirohi marking two years of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sharma said farmers are the backbone of the country and empowering them is key to the progress of villages, the state and the nation. He said Gram Utthan Shivirs would be organised from January 23 at every girdawar circle to provide on-the-spot approvals and services related to agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, solar pumps and rural development schemes.